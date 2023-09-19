J&K Tourism Deptt unveils 3rd Edition of PGTI Tournament in New Delhi

New Delhi: Following the resounding success of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting and remarkable growth in the tourism sector, the Jammu and Kashmir Government, under the able leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is steadfastly committed to showcasing the rich tapestry of tourism offerings from the region on the global stage.
The Department of Tourism, headed by Secretary Tourism, Dr. Abid Rasheed Shah, proudly announces the 3rd Edition of the J&K Open Golf Tournament, in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official governing body of professional golf in India.
The grand launch event at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, was graced by the presence of cricketing legend and Vice President of PGTI, Kapil Dev.
During the press conference unveiling the upcoming PGTI tournament, Kapil Dev expressed his delight at J&K Tourism's collaboration with PGTI, highlighting how this partnership will provide additional playing opportunities for Indian professional golfers.
He emphasised the tournament's role in promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and passionately encouraged the media to visit and witness the remarkable transformations taking place in the region.
Kapil Dev underscored the need to bolster golf tourism in this stunning region, shedding light on the incredible opportunities it offers to golf enthusiasts and travellers alike.
Participating in the press conference, Amarjeet Singh, Special Secretary to the Government Tourism Department, shed light on the burgeoning Golf Tourism sector, emphasising its significance in the broader tourism landscape. He provided an overview of the evolving Tourism Scenario, especially in the wake of the successful 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting in J&K.
Singh emphasized the UT Government's unwavering commitment to promoting all the tourism products of Jammu & Kashmir and highlighted how this event serves as a platform to project J&K as a favoured destination for Golf Tourism for both business and leisure travellers from around the world. He stressed that the J&K Government is eager to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships with professional organizations for the comprehensive development of the tourism sector, recognizing its pivotal role in the regional economy.
Manav Gupta, Secretary of Jammu Tawi Golf Course, assured that the course is fully prepared to host this prestigious event for the second consecutive year, from October 4th to 7th, with a Pro-Am event on October 8th. He guaranteed the provision of the best possible playing conditions, promising an unparalleled experience for the participating golfers at JTGC.
Gupta highlighted how the J&K Open is poised to become a significant fixture on the global golfing calendar, showcasing the region's potential as a premier golfing destination.
Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, enthusiastically stated, “The third edition of the J&K Open, presented by J&K Tourism, is one of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the 2023 PGTI Season. Professional golfers have cherished memories of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course, which was inaugurated it last year. Tournaments like these are instrumental in bolstering Golf Tourism in J&K. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to J&K Tourism and Jammu Tawi Golf Course for their continued support, which has led to an enhanced prize purse this year. We are thrilled about another thrilling week of golf amidst the captivating surroundings of J&K."
The J&K Open promises to be an unforgettable gathering of top Indian golf professionals and international talents. The event will feature celebrated players such as Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, and former champion Honey Baisoya, alongside more than 120 national and international participants. The convergence of world-class golfing facilities, stunning natural beauty, and the endorsement of cricketing icon Kapil Dev has set the stage for an exciting future in golf tourism for Jammu and Kashmir.