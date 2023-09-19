J&K Tourism Deptt unveils 3rd Edition of PGTI Tournament in New Delhi

Singh emphasized the UT Government's unwavering commitment to promoting all the tourism products of Jammu & Kashmir and highlighted how this event serves as a platform to project J&K as a favoured destination for Golf Tourism for both business and leisure travellers from around the world. He stressed that the J&K Government is eager to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships with professional organizations for the comprehensive development of the tourism sector, recognizing its pivotal role in the regional economy.

Manav Gupta, Secretary of Jammu Tawi Golf Course, assured that the course is fully prepared to host this prestigious event for the second consecutive year, from October 4th to 7th, with a Pro-Am event on October 8th. He guaranteed the provision of the best possible playing conditions, promising an unparalleled experience for the participating golfers at JTGC.

Gupta highlighted how the J&K Open is poised to become a significant fixture on the global golfing calendar, showcasing the region's potential as a premier golfing destination.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, enthusiastically stated, “The third edition of the J&K Open, presented by J&K Tourism, is one of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the 2023 PGTI Season. Professional golfers have cherished memories of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course, which was inaugurated it last year. Tournaments like these are instrumental in bolstering Golf Tourism in J&K. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to J&K Tourism and Jammu Tawi Golf Course for their continued support, which has led to an enhanced prize purse this year. We are thrilled about another thrilling week of golf amidst the captivating surroundings of J&K."

The J&K Open promises to be an unforgettable gathering of top Indian golf professionals and international talents. The event will feature celebrated players such as Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, and former champion Honey Baisoya, alongside more than 120 national and international participants. The convergence of world-class golfing facilities, stunning natural beauty, and the endorsement of cricketing icon Kapil Dev has set the stage for an exciting future in golf tourism for Jammu and Kashmir.