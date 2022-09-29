J&K U-25 side suffer 35 run defeat against Delhi Capitals Academy

Batting first, Delhi Capitals Academy made 151 runs in 42.4 overs for the loss of all wickets. Shivam Sharma with 40 off 65 was the main contributor with the bat for Delhi. For J&K, Govind and Vishal picked up three wickets each.

In reply, J&K got bundled out for 116 run total in 41.2 overs.Dhruv Parmer with 28 was highest scorer for J&K.