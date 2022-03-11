J&K Weight Lifting Championship begins

She also assured the participating players and the members of the J&K Weight Lifting Association of full support of the government for the promotion and expanding sports base in all the districts of the union territory. The Secretary also announced the plan to provide weight lifting sets at all district level centers to attract more and more players toward the game.

She also promised to provide international weight lifting sets for the conduct of the championship in the union territory and also for the promotion of the game and to provide an international standard sports ecosystem to the youth of J&K.