J&K Weight Lifting Championship begins

Jammu, Mar 11: J&K Sports Council, in Association with J&K Weight Lifting Association, is conducting two day UT level Weight Lifting Championship 2021-22 in the sub-categories of Youth, Junior, and Senior for both genders in the newly laid Multipurpose Hall of J&K Sports Council at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu from today.
The championship was declared open by Nuzhat Gull, Secretary J&K Sports Council on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary reiterated that the sound mind dwells in the sound body and the best brains are the key to the progress of the country, in fact, they are the assets that need to be preserved and respected. She said, “I am here to offer my respect to all the players and others associated with the sports and to fulfill my promise of taking J&K to new heights when it comes to sports and thus contribute towards making our union territory a vibrant society”.
She also assured the participating players and the members of the J&K Weight Lifting Association of full support of the government for the promotion and expanding sports base in all the districts of the union territory. The Secretary also announced the plan to provide weight lifting sets at all district level centers to attract more and more players toward the game.
She also promised to provide international weight lifting sets for the conduct of the championship in the union territory and also for the promotion of the game and to provide an international standard sports ecosystem to the youth of J&K.
Others who participated in the function included Harbhajan Sing and Yudhvir Singh, President and General Secretary of the newly elected body of J&K Weight Lifting Association. The other prominent faces included current and former Divisional Sports Officers of J&K Sports Council Ashok Singh Jamwal and Ravi Singh; who is also the new Chief Executive Officer of J&K Weightlifting Association. Inderpal Singh, former weight lifting coach also attended the function.