J&K win National Roller Netted Ball Championship

Srinagar: J&K senior girls team emerged as the winner in the 6th National Roller Netted Ball Championship held at Senior Secondary School, Lal Pani Skating Rink, Shimla Himachal Pradesh from May 11 to 14.

In the event, 13 teams from all over the Country participated and it was organised by Roller Netted Ball Federation of India in collaboration with International Roller Netted Ball.

J&K had fielded two teams in the championship and both performed exceedingly well. J&K Senior girls team emerged as champion by defeating seven-time defending champions Kerala in the final by a 5-2 score.