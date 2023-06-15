‘J&K witnessing unprecedented development in sports’

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired the concluding function of the 4th Indoor Rowing Championship at Indoor Sports Complex at Elahibagh in Srinagar.
A statement issued here said that the Championship was organised by the District Rowing Association in collaboration with J&K Rowing & Sculling Association and J&K Sports Council.
Two hundred and fifty boys and girls from different schools and clubs participated in the inaugural function.
President, Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashimir, Tariq Gani Bedaba and Farooq Ganderbali also attended the inaugural event. Bilquees Mir, renowned Kayaking & Canoeing player & Director of Water Sports and Dr Burhan, President of J&K Association of Rowing & Sculling also participated.
In her address, she congratulated the organisers for creating these amazing facilities for our talented young boys and girls who are destined to make us proud with their sports talent in the days to come. “Latest gadgets, high-class infrastructure and the encouragement for sports under the Khelo India initiative of the government of India have upgraded our sports performance. Prime Minister Modi has taken a personal interest in the sports sector in the country and the results are evident. For the last three years J&K has seen unprecedented development of the sports sector and our boys and girls have won laurels at national as well as at international levels,” said Dr Andrabi.