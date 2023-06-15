‘J&K witnessing unprecedented development in sports’

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired the concluding function of the 4th Indoor Rowing Championship at Indoor Sports Complex at Elahibagh in Srinagar.

A statement issued here said that the Championship was organised by the District Rowing Association in collaboration with J&K Rowing & Sculling Association and J&K Sports Council.

Two hundred and fifty boys and girls from different schools and clubs participated in the inaugural function.

President, Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashimir, Tariq Gani Bedaba and Farooq Ganderbali also attended the inaugural event. Bilquees Mir, renowned Kayaking & Canoeing player & Director of Water Sports and Dr Burhan, President of J&K Association of Rowing & Sculling also participated.