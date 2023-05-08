J&K Wushu stars shine in Moscow

Among the other medallistsAman Singh and Priyanshu Singh secured silver and bronze medals in their respective categories.

The stellar performance of Surya BhanuPartap Singh and Abhishek Singh Jamwal is sufficient to help their cause for being shortlisted among the probables for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou China, later this year.

The duo were part of the national coaching camp, the next phase of which shall be held in Srinagar from next month.