J&K Wushu stars shine in Moscow

Srinagar, May 7: Riding on a splendid show of skills and mental strength, J&K players have retained the title in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship being held in Moscow currently.
The players that have presented an exemplary performance in the championship that began earlier this week and is scheduled to culminate tomorrow at Moscow include Asian Games medalist Surya BhanuPartap Singh, National Games medalist AbhishekJamwal, Khelo India National League champion JiyaManhas.
During the championship, Surya BhanuPartap Singh and AbhishekJamwal secured gold medals in 60 Kg and 56 Kg categories respectively while Jiya bagged gold in the below 39 Kg sub-junior category.
Among the other medallistsAman Singh and Priyanshu Singh secured silver and bronze medals in their respective categories.
The stellar performance of Surya BhanuPartap Singh and Abhishek Singh Jamwal is sufficient to help their cause for being shortlisted among the probables for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou China, later this year.
The duo were part of the national coaching camp, the next phase of which shall be held in Srinagar from next month.
Pertinently Abhishek remained the lone gold medallist in the 36th National Games while Bhanu is the only Asian Games medallist in Wushu from the J&K thus far.
Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull has congratulated the medallists and Wushu Association of India. In her message, Nuzhat Gull remarked that the expansion in game-related sports facilities is commensurate with the benefits from the endeavour in terms of medals and the performance of J&K athletes across the globe. She said aided with the advent of High-performance centres and fitness centres will make J&K athletes a force to reckon with.
The Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India, KuldeepHandoo also congratulated the medallists besides expressing gratitude to Secretary J&K Sports Council for taking Wushu sports to new heights and enabling J&K to host National or International events in J&K.
He also thanked the Sports Authority of India for allotting the National Wushu Coaching camp in Srinagar for the conditioning of the probables of the 19th Asian Games being held in China. He said that the J&K duo who are part of the National Coaching camp are the best choice for the Asian Games.
Handoo also hoped that the performance of both the players will be marked with remarkable improvement as both have been training hard for Asian Games.
President Vijay Saraf and General Secretary Bhavneet of J&K Wushu Association have also congratulated the medallists and wished them the best of their performance in future bouts.