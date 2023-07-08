J&K Wushu team finalised for junior national championship

The team shall participate in the national championship being held in Patna from August 6. More than 300 players drawn from sixteen districts participated in the trials.

The selection committee headed by national coach and Dronacharya awardee Kuldeep Handoo also included Maqsood Rather, Kamal Kishore, and Ajaz Hassan. The final team was shortlisted based on the performances during the sparring. Mohammad Iqbal, Manager Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar was the observer on the occasion.