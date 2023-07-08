J&K Wushu team finalised for junior national championship

Srinagar, July 8: The three-day selection trial for finalising the Junior J&K Wushu team for the 22nd National Wushu championship concluded today at Sher i Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar here today.
The team shall participate in the national championship being held in Patna from August 6. More than 300 players drawn from sixteen districts participated in the trials.
The selection committee headed by national coach and Dronacharya awardee Kuldeep Handoo also included Maqsood Rather, Kamal Kishore, and Ajaz Hassan. The final team was shortlisted based on the performances during the sparring. Mohammad Iqbal, Manager Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar was the observer on the occasion.
The J&K team is hopeful of putting on an exceptional show in the championship. Pertinently in the last outing, the J&K Wushu team emerged as 2nd runner-up, and Ayera Chisti, one of the team members was selected to represent the national team in the 7th Junior World Wushu championship in Indonesia.
Ayera had done justice to her selection by bagging a bronze medal in the championship.
As per the handout of the Wushu Association of India, the medalist of the championship will be shortlisted for the NCOE centers for the preparation of the Indian Junior Wushu team for the forthcoming Youth Olympic, World, Asian, and Youth Asian Games.
The Secretary Youth Services and Sports department, Sarmad Hafeez while sending his congratulatory message to the players said that your selection not only reflects your individual capabilities but also highlights the collective strength of our sports and each of you has shown unwavering commitment and perseverance in your training, and it is through your determination that you have reached this commendable milestone.
As a team, we stand behind you in full support and believe in your abilities to excel during this championship, he added.
The Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull while extending the warmest congratulations to selected players said that this achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills of each one of them and to represent the J&K team in the championship is a great honor and a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent.
The General Secretary of the Wushu Association of J&K, Bhavneet was also monitoring the selection trials. The office bearer congratulated all the selected players besides wishing for the best performance of the team in the event.
The President of the Wushu Association of J&K, Vijay Saraf also congratulated the team on the 22nd Junior National Wushu championship and hoped the J&K team will clinch the title this time around.