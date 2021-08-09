JKCA advertises selector posts

J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Monday issued notice for the appointment of selectors for both men and women cricket teams in all age groups.

JKCA sub-committee member Brig Anil Gupta on the recommendation of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) issued open notice inviting application for the appointment of selectors.

The notice has been issued as per Lodha Committee recommendations and is open for all eligible former cricketers.

“CAC was formed to make system transparent and it is first step in the direction. Previously selectors and other officials including coaches were chosen by few as per their liking and disliking. Now through open advertisement anyone can apply and can become a selector or any other official in JKCA,” said JKCA official.