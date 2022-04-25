JKCA announces domestic calendar of activities

Srinagar, Apr 25: J&K Cricket Association has announced the calendar of activities for the year 2022.
“JKCA will be conducting domestic tournaments for the season 2022 from mid-May till mid-August, 2022. Prior to the conduct of different tournaments, JKCA will send talent hunt teams both men and women to different districts of UT J&K and to Ladakh,” JKCA member administration Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.) was quoted as saying in a press release issued here.
“For this purpose, UT of J&K including Ladakh has been divided into eight zones. The province wise details of zones are. The talent hunt teams will simultaneously visit eight zones except for Ladakh from May 6 to 12 to select the talent for both men and women teams,” the statement said.
“The talent hunt for Ladakh has already commenced April 25,” it said.
Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.)- Member Administration, JKCA informed that a player cannot participate in more than two formats. The players who have represented J&K in any format during the season 2021-22 will not participate in talent hunt trials. However, they will be included by the selectors in the final teams to participate in the domestic tournaments.
The league matches of all tournaments will be played on turf wickets simultaneously at Jammu and Srinagar, while the finals will be held at Jammu or Srinagar.
“The Opening Ceremony will be held at Jammu on May 14 or 15 and is likely to be attended by the office bearers of BCCI,” the statement said.