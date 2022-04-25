JKCA announces domestic calendar of activities

“JKCA will be conducting domestic tournaments for the season 2022 from mid-May till mid-August, 2022. Prior to the conduct of different tournaments, JKCA will send talent hunt teams both men and women to different districts of UT J&K and to Ladakh,” JKCA member administration Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.) was quoted as saying in a press release issued here.

“For this purpose, UT of J&K including Ladakh has been divided into eight zones. The province wise details of zones are. The talent hunt teams will simultaneously visit eight zones except for Ladakh from May 6 to 12 to select the talent for both men and women teams,” the statement said.