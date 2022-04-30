JKCA announces schedule for Talent Hunt trials

Srinagar, Apr 29: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has issued a schedule of selection trials, Talent Hunt for the various age groups in both male and female sections of Kashmir province.
The Kashmir province trials have been divided into four zones including Ladakh. The trials in Ladakh have already been conducted from April 26 to 30.
In Kashmir, the trials would be held at Khushal Stadium Sopore for North Zone while at Tilakhbagh Mattan for South Zone. In the Central Zone trials would be held at SK Stadium Srinagar.
The Under-19 trials would be held from May 6 to 8 while as Under-23 trials were from May 9 to 10. The senior men’s trials would be held from May 11 to 13.
The same schedule would be followed for the female section.
JKCA in a statement issued said that trials will be held in whites for men and in coloured clothing for women. The trials will commence every day at the given venue from 9:00 AM onwards and players have been advised to report at the designated venue well before the given time.
The players have been asked to bring with them a digitized DOB certificate, School leaving certificate, and mark sheet.
For the Under-23 category, the player should be born before September 1999 while for Under-19 before September 20003. For the Under-16 age group, players should be born before September 2006.
JKCA has also asked players to bring along undertakings signed by their parents.