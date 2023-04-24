JKCA announces schedule for Talent Hunt trials

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association has announced the schedule for its upcoming JKCA Talent Tournament 2023.

To conduct the selection trials for the Shortlisted players, JKCA issued a notice in which it has laid out a scheduled plan of trials for both the provinces of J&K.

The trials are going to start on April 27 and players have been asked to report at the venues on given dates at 9 AM.

In North Zone Kashmir, trials of U-19 Girls and U-23 Girls, U-16 Boys, U-19 Boys, and U-15 Girls would be held at Galizoo Stadium Kupwara on April 27.

In South Zone Kashmir, trials of U-15 Girls, U-16 Boys, U-19 Girls, and U-23 Girls would be held on April 29 at Govt Boys Secondary School Bijbehara while trials of U-19 Boys would be held on April 30.

In Central Zone Kashmir, trials of U-15 Girls, U-16 Boys, U-19 Girls and U-23 Girls would be held on May 1 at SK Stadium, Sonwar Srinagar while trials of U-16 boys would b held on May 2 and of U-19 boys on May 3.

The trials for Zone 1, Jammu in age groups of U-15 Girls, U-16 Boys, U-19 Girls and U-23 Girls would be held on April 27 at GDC Kishtwar while trials of U-19 boys would be held on May 28.

In Zone 2, Jammu trials of U-15 Girls, U-19 Girls and U-23 Girls would be held at Hostel Ground Jammu on April 30 while trials for U-16 boys would be held on May 1 and 2. The trials for U-19 boys would be held on May 3 and May 4.

The trials of Zone 3, Jammu would be held in age groups of U-16 Boys, U-19 Boys, U-15 Girls, U—U-19 Girls and U-23 Girls on May 6 at Army Ground Poonch.