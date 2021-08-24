JKCA announces senior level selection committees

Srinagar: After recently announcing junior selection committees, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Tuesday announced the selection committees for senior men and women teams.

After inviting applications through open advertisement, the Cricket Administrative Committee (CAC) of JKCA shortlisted the final set of selectors for both men and women after proper interview process held at Srinagar and Jammu.

The CAC put forward its recommendation in front of JKCA Sub-Committee, who on Tuesday made it public.

For senior women selection committee, Surbhi Dadeechi has been named chairperson while as Payal Choudhary and Masrat Ahad as its members.

For senior men selection committee, Vidya Bhaskar has been named as Chairman while as Dhruv Mahajan, Vijay Sharma and Arshad Bhat as its members.

The selection committees would be responsible for selecting J&K teams for, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare One Day tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, CK Naidu Trophy, Senior Women One Day and Senior Women T20 tournaments.

The CAC includes Abdul Qayoom Bagaw, Ashwini Gupta and Roopali Slathia.

The trial schedule for senior men and women teams would be announced shortly by JKCA, statement issued by JKCA Sub-Committee Brig. Anil Gupta reads.