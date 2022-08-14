JKCA announces teams for 3-day final match

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Jammu and Kashmir province teams for the three-day format final, which will be played at the Sher-i -Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here from August 16 to 18, were announced by the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Saturday.
The final of the JKCA multi-day format tournament is going to be played between the best-shortlisted players from Jammu province and Kashmir province.
The teams were picked after multi-day matches played in both provinces. The Jammu squad will be led by Shubham Pundir while Fazil Rashid will be captain of the Kashmir team.
The final will be a three-day event while the league matches were played in a two-day format. The teams include star cricketers like Abdul Samad and Parvez Rasool while another star cricketer Umran Malik would be missing the clash due to the National Cricket Academy camp.
For the multi-day format tournament, teams included players of Under-23 and senior age groups.
Squads
JKCA Reds (Jammu): Shubham Pundir (C), Suryansh Raina, Abhinav Puri, Henan Malik, Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Ram Dayal, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Rohan Koul, Kanhaiya Wadhwan (wk), Yudhveer Singh and Rohit Sharma.
JKCA Blue (Kashmir): Fazil Rashid (C), Qamran Iqbal, Shiekh Usaid, Jiyaad Magray, Zaman Qayoom, Parvez Rasool, Nasir Lone, Imtiaz Ganie, Shahrukh Dar, Umar Nazir, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Padder, Gulzar Ahmad and Javid Ganie.