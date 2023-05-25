JKCA announces trials for Jammu players

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association has announced selection trial dates for the Jammu region players in Under-16 and 19 boys categories.

The trials would be held for the shortlisted players who had participated in talent hunt trials in various districts of Jammu province.

The selection trial for Jammu province would be held at Hostel Ground Jammu, for the Under-19 boys category deep selection trials would be held from May 28 to 31 while U-16 deep selection trials would be held from June 1 to 4.

In the Under-19 boys category, 53 players from all over Jammu have been shortlisted while in the U-16 category, 51 players have been shortlisted.

Meanwhile, JKCA has also announced the list of final probable players of the Under-15 girls category who will be part of a deep selection camp from June 5 at Hostel Ground Jammu.