JKCA announces U-19 men, women teams

In the statement issued, Mithun Manhas, Member-Cricket Operations and Development have praised the efforts put in by the selectors in ensuring free and fair selection.

“Our endeavour is to prepare our teams in a holistic manner so that the players are able to perform at the highest level and are proud of donning the colors of JKCA and represent J&K,” statement quoted Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs.

Sethi said for the first time each member of the team would be provided with a personal helmet with JKCA logo.

“The clothing being provided to the players is of the best quality and being procured directly from the original manufacturers eliminating the middle men,” Sethi said in a statement issued.

Men U-19 Team:

Mohd Hurrer Sofi (Captain), Zayal Faisal, Akshit Gandral (VC), Arya Suvansh Thakur, Abdul Bari, Yuvraj Saini, Danish Hilal, Akash Ayub Bhatt, Mohd Naveed, Tabbish Nissar, Ranjot Singh, Vanshaj Sharma (bowler), Nityam Abrol, Prabhjot Singh, Yaseer Rashid, Dhruv Singh Parmar, Jasbir Singh, Manik Jasrotia, Basit Bashir. Raju Sharma will be the Chief Coach of the team.

Women U-19 Team:

Rudrakshni Chib (Captain), Sadia Wani (VC), Ananya Sharma, Afreen Malik, Anvi Singh, Lalita, Sehrish Tariq, Khushboo Aftab, Shakeena, Sheena, Vanshika, Rounak Jahan, Maria Noorain, Bhavandeep Kaur, Mehak, Aabroo Mir, Nimani, Sheetal, Sania, Arveen. Chetan Dhingra will be the Chief Coach.