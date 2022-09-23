Sports

JKCA announces Under-19 Women’s squad

Srinagar, Sep 23: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has announced the squad for the BCCI U-19 Women’s T20 Trophy tournament.

The squad comprised 15 members and the J&K side would be led by RudrakshiChib while SadiyaWani would act as her deputy.

The team was picked after a brief selection camp was held at Jammu.

“Pursuant to the recommendations made by the Junior Women Selection Committee under the Chairmanship of MsPratibhaBhasin, the Sub-Committee JKCA has approved the selection of the following players to represent J&K in U-19 Women T20 tournament for the Season 2022-23,” JKCA statement reads.

J&K is scheduled to start its campaign in the tournament against Tamil Nadu on October 1 at DVR Ground, Mulapadu , Vijayawada.

Squad:RudrakshiChib (Captain), SadiaWani (Vice Captain), Sehrish Tariq (WK), NidaHameed (WK), BawandeepKour, NeemamiSlathia, Ananya Sharma, SaniaSlathia, MehakSlathia, Aanvi Singh, MaroofAnjum, KhushbooAftab, Afreen, Faazi Jan and Aabro Mir.

