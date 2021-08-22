JKCA appoints selectors for junior categories

In women selectors, JKCA received 19 applications out of which eight were found eligible. For junior men selectors, 12 applications were received out of which nine were found eligible.

"The eligible candidates were interviewed by three member CAC which included Abdul Qayoom Bagaw, Ashwini Gupta and Roopali Slathia. The whole process was held under supervision of sub-committee member Mithun Manhas," reads the JKCA statement issued by sub-committee member Brig. Anil Gupta.

"The interviews were held in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces and at the end of the process four member selection committee was formed for junior men while three member committee for junior women," the statement reads.

Arun Sharma has been made Chairman junior men selection committee while Zahoor Bhat, Jagtar Singh and Vikrant Taggar are its members.

Patibha Wadhera Bhasin has been made Chairman junior women selection committee while Madhu Sharma and Kounser Ali are its members .

"It is the first time ever in JKCA history that applications were invited followed by interviews that were held for forming a selection committee. It is an open system that we are creating for the benefit of JK Cricket," JKCA Srinagar incharge Majid Dar said.

Meanwhile the Under 19 camps for both men and women will be started shortly by JKCA in both the provinces.