JKCA asks players to report injuries

Srinagar, Apr 11: J&K Cricket Association has asked its registered players to report their injuries to the Association and the concerned physiotherapist.
JKCA on Tuesday issued a notice directing its registered players to not hide their injuries.
“It has been observed that the players who have represented JKCA during the last season are not reporting their injury either to the association or their respective physiotherapist,” the JKCA notice reads.
“As soon as the player gets injured, he/she must inform the Association and the concerned Physiotherapist of the team to ensure proper treatment and rehab of the player,” it added.