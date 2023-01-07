JKCA clubs urge BCCI to convene general council meeting

Srinagar, Jan 7: The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) clubs held a meeting on Saturday at Amar Singh Club Jammu in which the members asked BCCI to convene a General Council meeting of JKCA for the finalization of the Amended constitution.
JKCA is currently run by BCCI directly through its three-member sub-committee which has been taking all the decisions. It has been close to two years now since BCCI took over JKCA affairs.
Agitated with the delay in the conduct of JKCA elections and bringing the cricket body back in order, the clubs who are the main stakeholders of the Association held their meeting in Jammu on Saturday.
As per a statement issued, the meeting was attended by all the members and was chaired by ML Nehru (Ex-Vice President of BCCI).
“The meeting was called in the backdrop of the consecutive Judicial orders, Judgments passed by the High Court of J&K in various writ Petitions filed by the JKCA Clubs against repeated failures of the Committee of Administrators, and the CAA’s attempt to impede the adoption of the ‘Lodha Recommendations’ by the JKCA,” the statement said.
“Sub-committee appointed by the committee constituted by the BCCI instead of calling the meeting of the JKCA General Council, opted to usurp the functioning of the JKCA. Despite numerous requests, the subcommittee acted completely contrary to the stand of BCCI in the High Court as well as the order, and directions of the High Court in the judgement dated 23.03.202,” the statement said.