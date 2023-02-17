JKCA issues guidelines for Talent Hunt 2023

Srinagar, Feb 17: J&K Cricket Association on Thursday announced the guidelines for the upcoming Talent Hunt 2023.
The talent hunt is intended to be conducted for U-14 Boys, U-15 Girls, U-16 Boys and U-19 Boys and Girls age groups.
“Players belonging to Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh who are desirous to attend the talent hunt are required to register themselves on the following email ids latest by 28th February 2023, except for U14 Boys who should register by February 20, 2023,” JKCA said in a notice.
The registration form would be available on the JKCA website www.jkca.tv. The exact dates and venues will be announced subsequently. The players who were part of the JKCA team for the season 2022-23 need not apply, the JKCA notice said.