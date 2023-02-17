JKCA issues guidelines for Talent Hunt 2023

The talent hunt is intended to be conducted for U-14 Boys, U-15 Girls, U-16 Boys and U-19 Boys and Girls age groups.

“Players belonging to Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh who are desirous to attend the talent hunt are required to register themselves on the following email ids latest by 28th February 2023, except for U14 Boys who should register by February 20, 2023,” JKCA said in a notice.