JKCA revises trials schedule for Jammu

Srinagar, May 3: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has revised the schedule for the ongoing Talent hunt trials in the Jammu region.
The schedule as per JKCA notice has been changed in keeping in view an inclement weather forecast.
"The trials for all the remaining districts of Jammu region would be held in Jammu district only. No separate trials would be held at Poonch," the JKCA notice reads.
On May 8, trials of all players registered at Poonch would be held in Jammu, while in the afternoon of May 8 trials of U-16 boys registered at Jammu Zone would be held.
On May 9, trials of U-16 Jammu Zone boys would be held while on May 10 and 11 trials of Under-19 Jammu Zone boys would be held. May 12 has been kept as a reserve day for the trials.