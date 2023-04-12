JKCA scraps U-14 talent hunt tournament

Srinagar, Apr 12: J&K Cricket Association has scrapped the Under-14 category from the upcoming JKCA Talent Hunt tournament.
"Since there is no provision for an Under-14 tournament in the BCCI calender 2023-24 the proposed talent hunt trials for the U-14 is being delinked from the proposed talent hunt commencing from the last week of April 2023. A separate communication will be issued subsequently for U-14 if required," the JKCA notice reads.
JKCA had earlier invited all the eligible Under-14 cricketers to register for the trials. The list of eligible players was also announced.