JKCA Talent Hunt trials conclude

"It brings me an ecstatic feeling to observe that the trials have culminated smoothly and successfully at all venues. It was really a great initiative of the Association which involved around 8,000 cricketers across the Union Territory," said Ashwani Gupta, Member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) JKCA while expressing satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the trials.

"We observed overwhelming response of the budding cricketers towards Talent Hunt trials. We provided them with an opportunity and they were keen to deliver. JKCA is committed to providing a transparent system and it is the players and the officials to make judicious use of the same. Around 8,000 cricketers have attended and around 650 got the selector nod," Brig Anil Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement issued by JKCA.