JKCA Talent Hunt trials conclude

Srinagar, May 13: The JKCA talent hunt trials held across J&K concluded on Friday and the Peace Cup is going to be inaugurated at Jammu on Saturday.
The first of its kind historic Talent Hunt trials in all age groups (men and women) concluded at all selected eight zones across J&K on Friday with the conclusion of senior trials.
"It brings me an ecstatic feeling to observe that the trials have culminated smoothly and successfully at all venues. It was really a great initiative of the Association which involved around 8,000 cricketers across the Union Territory," said Ashwani Gupta, Member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) JKCA while expressing satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the trials.
"We observed overwhelming response of the budding cricketers towards Talent Hunt trials. We provided them with an opportunity and they were keen to deliver. JKCA is committed to providing a transparent system and it is the players and the officials to make judicious use of the same. Around 8,000 cricketers have attended and around 650 got the selector nod," Brig Anil Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement issued by JKCA.
Ashwani Gupta, a former first-class cricketer was the Talent Hunt Incharge of Jammu Province, while Former First Class Cricketer Abdul Qayoom was the Talent Hunt Incharge of Kashmir province including Ladakh and RoopaliSlathia was the Talent Incharge for Women in both the regions and Ladakh.
The Talent hunt will be followed by tournaments in all age groups. On Saturday, the Under-19 girls' tournament would be inaugurated in Jammu.