JKCA to conduct selection trials for U-23 women cricketers

Srinagar, Apr 11: For the Under-23 women cricketers, the J&K Cricket Association will follow the BCCI model and have selection trials, which would be followed by a tournament.
“A new Under-23 cricket tournament has been introduced by BCCI this season. Accordingly, JKCA will conduct Under-23 women trials in the last week of April. All the women players born on or after 01-09-2000 are eligible to participate,” the JKCA notice reads.
The eligible players have been asked to submit related details to JKCA by April 20 at jkcacricketopranddvl@gmwil.com.