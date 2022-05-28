JKCA U-19 cricket tournament continues

In Kashmir, JKCA B1 clashed with JKCA B6 in the match played at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A. JKCA B1 defeated B6 in a thrilling contest by one wicket.

Put into bat, B6 scored 271 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Akash Ayoub notched up unbeaten 60 runs, while Muneeb Iqbal contributed 35 runs to the total. For B1, Janveer bagged three wickets, while Ranjit Singh claimed two wickets.