JKCA U-19 cricket tournament continues

Srinagar, May 28: In the ongoing JKCA Under-19 tournament two matches were played in Kashmir and Jammu province venues on Saturday.
In Kashmir, JKCA B1 clashed with JKCA B6 in the match played at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A. JKCA B1 defeated B6 in a thrilling contest by one wicket.
Put into bat, B6 scored 271 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Akash Ayoub notched up unbeaten 60 runs, while Muneeb Iqbal contributed 35 runs to the total. For B1, Janveer bagged three wickets, while Ranjit Singh claimed two wickets.
In reply, JKCA B1 scored 272 runs in 48.2 overs, losing nine wickets in the process, thus winning the match in an exciting context by one wicket. Asrar Malik top-scored with 80 runs while Meeran Yousuf contributed 59 runs to the total. For the bowling side, Taufeeq bagged four wickets, while Ahmed Fayaz claimed two wickets.
Meanwhile, at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A2 defeated team A4 in a close contest by five runs.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A2 scored 252 runs in 49 overs. Arnav Gupta top scored with 67 runs, while Vansh Khadyal contributed 59 runs. For team A4, Mohd Amaan took three wickets, while Udhay Pratap Singh and Krishna Sharma bagged two wickets each.