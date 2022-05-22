JKCA U-19 women’s tournament continues

Srinagar, May 21: Two semi-finals were played on Friday in the ongoing JKCA Under-19 tournament at Srinagar and Jammu.
In Srinagar, the match was played at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar while in Jammu at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 defeated team A5 by 3 wickets.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A5 scored a big total of 232 runs. Neemami Slathia top-scored 81 runs, while Sania contributed 37 runs to the total. For team A4, Riyanshu took five wickets.
In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing seven wickets, thus winning the match by three wickets. Bhawandeep Kour top-scored with a power-packed 63 runs off just 40 balls, while Kirti and Shanu contributed 44 and 41 runs respectively.
For JKCA team A5, Kajal took two wickets.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, rain forced the organisers to share points between JKCA B1 and B2.
Batting first, B1 scored 157 runs in 41 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Afreen showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up an unbeaten century of 103*. For B1, Toshi Palzes was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets.
In reply, JKCA B2 were 14 for the loss of one wicket when rain interrupted the match and the organisers decided to share points between the two teams.
The final of the tournament would be held on May 22 at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, in which JKCA Pink XI will lock horns with JKCA Blue XI.
"42 girls each at Jammu and Srinagar out of a total of 75 each belonged to far off places and remote areas in the ongoing Under-19 Women's One-Day Tournament. The areas included Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Poonch, Doda and Reasi etc. Even three girls from Ladakh are part of the tournament," JKCA Sub Committee Member Brig Anil Gupta was quoted as saying.
Gupta further said that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are full of cricketing talent, adding that after providing a platform for the talented cricketers to perform, JKCA hopes to see many new faces emerge.
He served strict instructions to the selectors and the associated officials with regard to working with sincerity, honesty and dedication.