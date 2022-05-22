JKCA U-19 women’s tournament continues

"42 girls each at Jammu and Srinagar out of a total of 75 each belonged to far off places and remote areas in the ongoing Under-19 Women's One-Day Tournament. The areas included Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Poonch, Doda and Reasi etc. Even three girls from Ladakh are part of the tournament," JKCA Sub Committee Member Brig Anil Gupta was quoted as saying.

Gupta further said that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are full of cricketing talent, adding that after providing a platform for the talented cricketers to perform, JKCA hopes to see many new faces emerge.

He served strict instructions to the selectors and the associated officials with regard to working with sincerity, honesty and dedication.