JKCA under-19 trial matches begin

Srinagar: The trial matches of Under-19 probable’s started at Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar on Monday.

The matches are being conducted by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) for selecting J&K Under-19 men team for the National event.

In the trials matches, the selected set of 24 probable’s from Jammu province have joined selected set of 24 probable’s from Kashmir province.

The 48 probable players have been distributed into various teams and are now involved in trial matches. The selectors would be witnessing the matches and are going to select final squad out of these probable players.

"These players were shortlisted after selection trials held in both provinces of J&K. They will undergo through trials matches in Srinagar now before final team is announced," said JKCA official said.

Meanwhile questions are being raised over the process of trials as many top level players have been left out of squad.

"There were lot of expectations from this management. However, everyone is disappointed with the outcome of Under-19 trials. Many Under-19 players who were last year in main squad , have not been even included in probables. Infact four days was always going to be too less for conducting trials for more than 800 players," said a former player.