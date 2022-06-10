JKCA Yellow to face team Green in Senior Women’s Cup final today

Srinagar, June 10: JKCA Yellow (Kashmir Province) will take on JKCA Green (Jammu Province) in the summit clash of the Senior Women’s Cup One-Day Tournament at GGM Science College Hostel ground, Jammu on Saturday.
Off-spinning all-rounder SandhyaSayal has been appointed Captain of JKCA Green, while fast bowling all-rounder Bismah Hassan will lead JKCA Yellow.
It is a tough contest on cards as both the teams are almost equally poised, having almost all the star players in their kitty, who made J&K proud by creating history to make it to the knockout stage last season.
“The final match will be followed by a prize distribution function at 4 pm onwards. Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Sharma will grace the function as the Chief Guest. Axis Bank is the sponsor of the event,” said Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA.
Teams:
JKCA Green: SandhyaSayal (Captain), SarlaKhadotra, Nadia Chowdhary, Lalita (WK), BhawandeepKaur, Chitra, Shivanti Gupta, Sanjana, Urvashi Sharma, Tanisha Sharma, Aanvi Singh, NeemamiSlathia, ShivanghiSlathia, RifatChowdhary and Aliya.
JKCA Yellow:Bismah Hassan (Captain), SheerazaBano, HinaMushtaq, Rukaya Amin, RehanaBanu, Rubiya Syed, Fancy, KhushbooAftab, KounserJabeen, Maroofa, BilqueesGani, BilqueesRasool, GousiaShaban, Mahoora and ZeenatRamzan.