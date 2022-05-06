JKCA’s Talent Hunt evokes overwhelming response

Srinagar, May 6: The opening day of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Talent Hunt witnessed an overwhelming response from cricketers in both provinces of J&K on Friday.
The talent hunt kick-started in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces simultaneously.
The opening day of the trials saw around 812 cricketers turning up in Kashmir province while Jammu province witnessed the participation of around 705 boys and girls.
In North Zone, which includes Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora trials are being held at Khushal Stadium Sopore and the opening day witnessed the participation of around 258 boys and six girls, under the supervision of the Talent Hunt team Huwaid Ronga, Fayaz Hazari, Imran Haroon and Hilal Ahmad, while girls took part under the supervision of Masrat Ahad, Qurat-ul-an and Saima Rashid.
In South Zone trials are being held at Tokibagh Mattan Anantnag and on an opening day witnessed, 311 boys and 40 girls turned up for selection. The Talent Hunt team comprised Irshad Hassan, Asif Jeelani, Obaid Haroon and Farooq Akhoon.
In the Central Zone of Kashmir province, the trials are being held at SK Stadium Srinagar and around 182 boys and 15 girls turned up for selection on opening day. The talent Hunt team included Manzoor Dar, Arshad Bhat, Abid Nabi and Zahoor Sofi for boys.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Zone 4 for men (Jammu, Samba) and Zone 3 for women (Jammu, Samba, Kathua), a total of 114 Under-19 and 79 Under-16 boys took part in the trials, which were supervised by Amit Pal Singh, Sanjay Sharma, Inderjeet Singh and Harsh Nayyar, while 35 girls attended the trials, supervised by Payal Choudhary, Veena Sharma and Anita Gupta.
In Jammu province at Zone-1 (Men) which includes Poonch, Rajouri, Sunderbani and Nowshera, a total of 133 Under-19 boys took part in the Talent Hunt trials on day-1 today. The trials are being held at Sports Stadium Poonch under the supervision of Jagtar Singh, Surjeet Singh, Gurupratap Singh and Pawan Sharma.
In Jammu province Zone 4 (Women) which includes Rajouri and Poonch, 12 girls took part in the Talent Hunt trials at Sports Stadium Poonch, under the supervision of Pratibha Bhasin, Anju Gupta and Richa Trisal.
At Zone 2 (Men) which includes Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua, 96 boys participated in the trials at SMVD Sports Complex Katra, under the supervision of Ranjeet Bali, Rajesh Koul, Vivek Singh and Bharat Sharma, while trials of Zone 2 (Women) including Udhampur and Reasi were also held at the same venue under the supervision of Surabhi Dadheechi, Pooja Sharma and Madhu Bandral. 17 girls took part in the trials.
At Jammu province Zone 3 (Men) which included Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the Talent Hunt trials were held at PG Degree College Bhaderwah, under the supervision of Vikrant Taggar, Suresh Singh, Akshay Khajuria and Shafqat Malik. 211 boys took part in the trials, while at the same venue, which was Zone 1 for Jammu province women including Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar, 10 girls attended the trials, which were supervised by Madhu Sharma, Rajni Sharma and Anuradha Sharma.
“It is great to see so many youngsters from all over J&K turning up for the trials in their respective zones. We are hopeful that selectors will be able to find the talent to be included in the zonal teams for the upcoming Peace Cup,” JKCA Sub-Committee Member Brig. Anil Gupta said.