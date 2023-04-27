JKFA bans foreign players in local leagues

JKFA in the notice issued has asked all the district units to strictly implement the AIFF directive.

“The JKFA urges all DFAs to strictly implement this directive in all official leagues within their jurisdiction. We believe that this step will encourage the development of local talent and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills. We also hope that this move will lead to the growth of football at the grassroots level, which is essential for the overall development of the sport in the region,” it said.

AIFF had last year proposed to bar foreign players from local leagues and second division I-League.

The AIFF executive committee passed the resolution on Wednesday and directed all its state units in the country to follow the order.