JKFA bans foreign players in local leagues

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) has decided to prohibit permitting international players in the J&K local football leagues.
JKFA has also sent notice to all of its district units in accordance with the directives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which has prohibited foreign players from playing in local competitions throughout the nation.
“J&K Football Association would like to inform all District Football Associations (DFAs) that in pursuance to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) circular, foreign players (both men and women) will be barred from participating in all Divisions of City, District, and State Leagues starting June 1,” the JKFA statement reads.
JKFA in the notice issued has asked all the district units to strictly implement the AIFF directive.
“The JKFA urges all DFAs to strictly implement this directive in all official leagues within their jurisdiction. We believe that this step will encourage the development of local talent and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills. We also hope that this move will lead to the growth of football at the grassroots level, which is essential for the overall development of the sport in the region,” it said.
AIFF had last year proposed to bar foreign players from local leagues and second division I-League.
The AIFF executive committee passed the resolution on Wednesday and directed all its state units in the country to follow the order.