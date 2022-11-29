JKFA completes election process in all districts of Kashmir province

Srinagar, Nov 29: J&K Football Association (JKFA) has completed the elections in all districts in Kashmir province.
“In pursuance to the J&K Sports Council directions to undertake the process of Elections of DFA, Zones of J&K UT in accordance with the constitutional provisions of JKFA and the directions of the Court, the J&K Football Association conducted the elections of the DFA, Zones of Kashmir Province,” JKFA statement said.
“The elections were conducted under the supervision of Wasim Aslam, Chairman JKFA Election Committee, Prof.B.A Shah, General Secretary JKFA, and others. The tenure of the office bearers of DFA’s, Zones will be of four years as per the Constitution of JKFA. The election of DFA’s of Jammu Province will be held after few days,” it added.