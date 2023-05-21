JKFA congratulates Ishan Pandita for Team India selection

Srinagar: The Jamshedpur FC forward Ishan Pandita was named in the Indian football team squad for the upcoming SAFF Championship and Inter Continental Cup.
India coach Igor Stimac named a 27-member squad for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship. The team is currently training in Bhuvneshwar.
Ishan Pandita was born in New Delhi but has his roots in Kashmir as his family hails from the place.
From Delhi, they moved to Bengaluru and moved to Spain as he desired to play better football there.
After spending six years in various lower-division Spanish clubs, he returned to India and signed for Goa and currently plays for Jamshedpur FC.
Meanwhile, J&K Football Association has hailed Ishan for the selection.
“We are thrilled as Ishan Pandita has been selected in the squad of the Indian National Team for the upcoming Intercontinental and SAFF Cup tournaments. This is an incredible achievement and a testament to Ishan’s talent, hard work, and dedication to the sport,” the JKFA statement said.
“Ishan’s selection is not only a matter of pride for him but also for the entire football community in Jammu and Kashmir. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers in the region, proving that dreams can be turned into reality with perseverance and determination,” the statement said.
Ishan has so far played five matches for India in which he has scored one goal.