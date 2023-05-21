JKFA congratulates Ishan Pandita for Team India selection

Srinagar: The Jamshedpur FC forward Ishan Pandita was named in the Indian football team squad for the upcoming SAFF Championship and Inter Continental Cup.

India coach Igor Stimac named a 27-member squad for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship. The team is currently training in Bhuvneshwar.

Ishan Pandita was born in New Delhi but has his roots in Kashmir as his family hails from the place.

From Delhi, they moved to Bengaluru and moved to Spain as he desired to play better football there.