JKFA forms election committee

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) has formed an election committee that will be conducting and monitoring the elections of its district bodies.
JKFA held a meeting of its district bodies on Sunday in Srinagar in which a committee to conduct elections was formed. The meeting was also held to review the workings of the Association and to strengthen the Association through the quality of work.
JKFA President Zamir Thakur gave the history of the Association and the challenges the Association faced from time to time, JKFA statement said.
“The members unanimously nominated Waseem Aslam Wani, Associate Member Sports Promoter as the Chairman of the Election Committee for conducting Elections of the DFA’s and Zones of J&K UT. The decision was taken in a General Council Executive meeting of Kashmir province,” the statement said.
“On the occasion, JKFA made a powerpoint presentation where in the statement of accounts including the income and expenditure of activities which had been carried out for last five years were shown to enlightened the worthy members,” it said.
“After thorough discussion, it was found there is no misappropriation of funds,” it further said.
JKFA will be conducting similar meetings in Jammu province.
All the Office Bearers of DFA, Zones, and Executive Members of the Association were present in the meeting.