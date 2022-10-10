JKFA forms election committee

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) has formed an election committee that will be conducting and monitoring the elections of its district bodies.

JKFA held a meeting of its district bodies on Sunday in Srinagar in which a committee to conduct elections was formed. The meeting was also held to review the workings of the Association and to strengthen the Association through the quality of work.

JKFA President Zamir Thakur gave the history of the Association and the challenges the Association faced from time to time, JKFA statement said.