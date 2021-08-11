JKFA Futsal championship kicks off

In the event 16 teams belonging to Premier and Super Division are participating. The inaugural match was played between Hyderya Sports and Musadah FC. Before start of the championship, JKFA held workshop for the officials on Tuesday.

The workshop was attended by coaches and managers of various teams and clubs.

During the workshop a power point presentation was given by HOR and Technical expert Nazir Ahmad. He apprised the participants about the laws of the game and other related issues.