Srinagar: In the ongoing JKFA Futsal championship two matches were played at Gindun Sports Center Rajbagh here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Novelty FC beat Musuadia Foundation FC by 6-0 goals.

The second match of the day turned out as a draw between Iqbal Sports FC and Qamarwari FC which turned out to be a draw. At the end of the allotted time score was 2-2 goals. The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council. GKNN