JKFA Futsal Championship Semi-final lineup decided

Srinagar: In the ongoing JKFA Futsal -A-Side championship two matches were played at Gindun Sports Stadium Rajbagh here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Syed Tajuddin FC beat Maharaja Sports 5- 1 goals while in the second match Downtown Heros FC beat Real Kashmir U-18 side by 2-0 goals.

The semi-final lineup of the ever has been decided.In first semi-final , Hyderya FC is going to take on Real Kashmir FC(R) while in second semifinal Downtown Heroes is going to clash with Syed Tajuddin FV.

The tournament is organised by JKFA in collaboration with the Sports Council.