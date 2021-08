Srinagar: In the ongoing JKFA Futsal 5-A-Side championship three matches were played at Gindun stadium Rajbagh here on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Real Kashmir Under-18 defeated Qamarwari FC by 7-3 goals while as in second match Hyderya Sports FC beat Novelty Sports by 7-3 goals.

In the third match of the day, Solina Sports outplayed Shahr-E-Khaas FC by 10-1 goals.

The championship is being organized by JKFA in collaboration with Sports Council.