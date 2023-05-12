JKFA holds meeting

Srinagar, May 12: J&K Football Association held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the elections of the Association that are going to be held shortly.
The meeting was held at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar under the chairmanship of Wasim Aslam.
“During the meeting, it was noted that all football activities have fully resumed and are being carried out with full fervour everywhere. This is a great sign for the sport in the region and we are confident that we will see continued growth in the coming times. In addition to this, it was also mentioned that coaching courses are being conducted in the region,” the statement said.