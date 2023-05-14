JKFA issues instructions to clubs, players

Srinagar, May 14: J&K Football Association has issued instructions to players and outside clubs who are conducting trials J&K.
"It has come to our attention that certain outside football clubs are charging trial fees to young aspiring players who wish to try out for their teams in J&K. We would like to make it clear that the J&K Football Association does not accept such practices," the statement said.
"We would like to inform everyone that any agency or club that wishes to conduct football trials in J&K should seek proper permission from the J&K Football Association. If any trials are happening in any district of J&K, the respective DFA representatives will assist in those trials after proper permission has been granted," it added.