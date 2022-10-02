JKFA likely to bar foreign players from local football leagues

Srinagar: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee's recommendations on the exclusion of foreign players from local football leagues are expected to be implemented by the J&K Football Association (JKFA).
The AIFF League Committee in its recommendations has recommended that States should only allow Indian players in their leagues. The League Committee Chairmain Lalnghinglova Hmar talking with the AIFF website said, "Why blame the ISL or I-League only? Even if you go to the major state leagues, you will find foreigners playing as strikers or central defenders. So, the problem is, if we do not provide an opportunity for the Indian players to play, we cannot progress as a footballing nation. So, we will appeal to the state associations also to follow the system of Indian players only".
League Committee Chairman also laid out a plan for the league structure in India.
“This season we can’t do much because we are running out of time and it’s a bit late to bring immediate change in the structure. But going forward, the plan is to have a four-tier system in Indian club football, where we have the ISL as the top then the Hero I-league is the second tier. The third tier will be the now existing Second Division."
"And then comes the fourth phase, which of course, will be the State Leagues across the country. All these be connected, the ones doing well in the state, will have a chance to gain kind of a promotion to the top tier. There should be no confusion about which teams will play in which league and what will happen to them if they go down. Everyone in Indian football will have a clear idea about it,” Hmar said.
In J&K almost all top football clubs have also started to recruit foreign players in their squads. The recommendation that is likely to be implemented by J&K Football Association (JKFA) as well is going to affect all these clubs.
"We are yet to decide on this matter and may hold meet on Monday. It is a good suggestion and will be agreed upon by one and all. Instead, clubs may be allowed to include outside State Indian players," said a JKFA official.
"As foreign players were allowed to be included, clubs had started to take advantage of that. It was resulting in making local talent take a back seat. With this decision, all teams will be on equal footing and local talent will get more importance," the official said. The local premier league club of J&K, Downtown Heroes FC which also had foreign players in its squad has welcomed the move.
"DHFC welcomes the decision made by League Committee. It will help to nurture the local talent only and will be helpful to promote the games and leagues among the local youth," the club said in its statement.
Another top club of the J&K Lone Star Kashmir FC has also welcomed the move and termed it a great move to promote local talent.