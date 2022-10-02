JKFA likely to bar foreign players from local football leagues

Srinagar: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee's recommendations on the exclusion of foreign players from local football leagues are expected to be implemented by the J&K Football Association (JKFA).

The AIFF League Committee in its recommendations has recommended that States should only allow Indian players in their leagues. The League Committee Chairmain Lalnghinglova Hmar talking with the AIFF website said, "Why blame the ISL or I-League only? Even if you go to the major state leagues, you will find foreigners playing as strikers or central defenders. So, the problem is, if we do not provide an opportunity for the Indian players to play, we cannot progress as a footballing nation. So, we will appeal to the state associations also to follow the system of Indian players only".

League Committee Chairman also laid out a plan for the league structure in India.

“This season we can’t do much because we are running out of time and it’s a bit late to bring immediate change in the structure. But going forward, the plan is to have a four-tier system in Indian club football, where we have the ISL as the top then the Hero I-league is the second tier. The third tier will be the now existing Second Division."