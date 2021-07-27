JKFA Premier League Hyderya Sports beat Lone Star

Srinagar: Hyderya Sports won its match while SCFA held favourites Downtown Heroes FC to a draw in the ongoing JKFA Professional League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.
In the first match of the day, Hyderya Sports beat LoneStar FC 1-0 goals.
In the first half , no goal was scored. In the dying moments of the second half, Hyderya Sports were awarded a penalty which Shahnawaz converted without mistake. Hyderya Sports FC won the match by 1-0 goals.
Salah Shafi of Hyderya Sports FC was declared as the man of the match.
In the second match of the day, SCFA held Downtown Heroes to a 1-1 draw. SCFA that had not won or drew any of the matches in the league so far frustrated Downtown Heroes who are in contention for qualification .
Despite dominating most of the match, Downtown Heroes were unable to convert chances that came their way.
The first half of the match ended goalless . In the second half, Hanan scored the first goal of the match for Downtown Heroes through a free kick.
After conceding a goal SCFA boys dominated the scene for a long time and tried their best to equalize. It was in the last minute of the match that SCFA made a move at the goal and scored a brilliant goal through Afnan and leveled the score. The match ended in 1-1 draw and Afnan was declared man of the match.
The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.