JKFA Premier League Hyderya Sports beat Lone Star

Srinagar: Hyderya Sports won its match while SCFA held favourites Downtown Heroes FC to a draw in the ongoing JKFA Professional League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Hyderya Sports beat LoneStar FC 1-0 goals.

In the first half , no goal was scored. In the dying moments of the second half, Hyderya Sports were awarded a penalty which Shahnawaz converted without mistake. Hyderya Sports FC won the match by 1-0 goals.

Salah Shafi of Hyderya Sports FC was declared as the man of the match.

In the second match of the day, SCFA held Downtown Heroes to a 1-1 draw. SCFA that had not won or drew any of the matches in the league so far frustrated Downtown Heroes who are in contention for qualification .