JKFA Professional League J&K Bank, Kashmir Avengers FC win matches

Srinagar: J&K Bank FC continued its unbeaten run while Kashmir Avengers FC beat Hyderya Sports as two matches were played in JKFA Professional League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday .

In the first match of the day, J&K Bank FC played against Shaheen FC Jammu. As has been the case throughout the season, Bank FC dominated the match and emerged as the winner by 3-1 goals. Inform striker Aakif scored two goals for Bank while Gautam scored one. With this win Bank FC has stretched its lead at the top of the points table. They have won all their matches played in the league so far. Aasif was awarded man of the match.