JKFA Professional League J&K Bank, Kashmir Avengers FC win matches
Srinagar: J&K Bank FC continued its unbeaten run while Kashmir Avengers FC beat Hyderya Sports as two matches were played in JKFA Professional League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday .
In the first match of the day, J&K Bank FC played against Shaheen FC Jammu. As has been the case throughout the season, Bank FC dominated the match and emerged as the winner by 3-1 goals. Inform striker Aakif scored two goals for Bank while Gautam scored one. With this win Bank FC has stretched its lead at the top of the points table. They have won all their matches played in the league so far. Aasif was awarded man of the match.
In the second match of the league , it was a clash between Hyderya Sports and Kashmir Avengers FC who both are vying for the place in second division I-League.
In the match, Kashmir Avengers FC beat Hyderya Sports by 2-1 goals. For Kashmir Avengers FC, Kelvin scored both the goals while for Hyderya Kamran was the scorer . Burhan was awarded man of the match.
On Thursday , Real Kashmir FC will play against Downtown Heroes FC while in the second match Lonestar FC will take on J&K Bank FC. The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.