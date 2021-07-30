JKFA Professional League Lone Star, Real Kashmir win matches

Srinagar: On the penultimate day of JKFA Professional League, Lone Star Kashmir FC, Real Kashmir FC registered wins against their opponents on Friday at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

In the first match of the day, Lone Star Kashmir FC outplayed Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA).

Lone Star dominated the match completely , giving no chance to the young side of SCFA. In the match Lone Star beat SCFA by 5-0 goals. Ragav scored a hat-trick for Lone Star while Steven and Johnson scored one each.

In the second match of the Real Kashmir FC coming fresh from its dominating win against Downtown Heroes , thrashed Shaheen FC Jammu by 5-0 goals.