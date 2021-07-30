JKFA Professional League Lone Star, Real Kashmir win matches

Srinagar: On the penultimate day of JKFA Professional League, Lone Star Kashmir FC, Real Kashmir FC registered wins against their opponents on Friday at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.
In the first match of the day, Lone Star Kashmir FC outplayed Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA).
Lone Star dominated the match completely , giving no chance to the young side of SCFA. In the match Lone Star beat SCFA by 5-0 goals. Ragav scored a hat-trick for Lone Star while Steven and Johnson scored one each.
In the second match of the Real Kashmir FC coming fresh from its dominating win against Downtown Heroes , thrashed Shaheen FC Jammu by 5-0 goals.
It was another masterclass from Real Kashmir FC who never allowed Shaheen FC to settle down. Real scored the first goal in the 25th minute through Ateeb and at half time were leading by 1-0.
In the second half, Real went on to score four goals. Basit scored two goals while Faisal and Shoaib scored one each.
On Saturday, which is the last day of the inaugural professional league , two matches were played. In the first match, J&K Bank who have already secured the title will lock horns with Kashmir Avengers FC who have a slim chance of qualifying for second division I-League.
The second match of the day will be a virtual final with both Downtown Heroes FC and Hyderya Sports in contention for second division qualification .
While Downtown Heroes will need an outright win to claim top spot for qualification, Hyderya Sports only needs a draw to secure itself a top position.
The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.