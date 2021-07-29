JKFA Professional League Real Kashmir beat Downtown Heroes

They continuously tried to score an equaliser but failed to find the back of the net. Real Kashmir FC won the match by 2-1 goals and Musaib was awarded man of the match. The second match of the day was played between J&K Bank FC and Lone Star Kashmir FC.

Though most of the okay was dominated by Lone Star, Bank FC still managed to sneak in with a win to keep its unbeaten run intact in the league. In the 25th minute, inform striker Aakif gave Bank FC lead. Lone Star got an excellent chance to score an equaliser in the dying moments of first half but failed to convert that. At the end of first half Bank FC was leading by 1-0 goals.

In the second half, Lone Star tried its best to score an equaliser and made life difficult for J&K Bank defenders. But the problem of not converting chances was still there and till the end they couldn't finish the job. J&K Bank FC won by 1-0 goals. Inaam of Lone Star was awarded man of the match.

With this win , J&K Bank FC has won all its six matches played so far in the league and are leading at the top. They are certain to be crowned as champions of inaugural JKFA Professional League. Meanwhile with Downtown Heroes FC losing to Real Kashmir and on Wednesday Hyderya Sports losing to Kashmir Avengers the fate of qualification into second division league for the teams hangs in balance.

The upcoming tie between Downtown Heroes and Hyderya Sports is now virtually a knockout affair as whoever wins that contest will be number one among the teams vying for qualification into second Division I League. The Tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.