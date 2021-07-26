JKFA Professional League| Shaheen FC, Kashmir Avengers win matches

Srinagar: Shaheen FC Jammu and Kashmir Avengers FC emerged as winners in the matches played on Monday in the ongoing JKFA Professional League at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC here.

The first match of the day was played between SCFA and Shaheen FC Jammu. In the match Shaheen Sports FC, Jammu defeated SCFA by 5-3 goals 5 goals. Amritpal and Mac scored two goals each while Gagandeep scored one goal for Shaheen FC. For SCFA Parvez scored two goals while Abinam scored one goal. Amrit Pal Sing was declared as the man of the match.

In the second match of the day, Kashmir Avengers FC defeated Real Kashmir FC by 3-0 goals. In the 20th minute of the first half, Kashmir Avengers scored the first goal and at halftime, they were leading by 1-0 goals.