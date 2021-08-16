'JKFA stands on top of grassrootprogrammes'

JKFA in a statement issued on Monday said AIFF has appreciated work done by its “grassroot leaders”.

" A webinar was organized by All India Football Federation under the supervision of RatinSaha Senior Manager Grassroots AIFF, ChokeyNima FIFA Regional Technical Consultant South Asia, SavioMedeira, Head of the Coach Education, Technical Director AIFF &Pushpargha, Head of the State Development AIFF," JKFA statement said.

From J&K Prof. B.A Shah, General Secretary JKFA ,IntikhabAlam Grassroots Instructor and Bilal Panjabi also attended the Webinar, JKFA statement said.

"Besides 29 focal points of the UT which included focal point from Leh also attended the webinar. A descriptive and ainformative interaction was held which included all the aspects of promotion of grassroots events &programmes. Stress was laid on how local people, school children, volunteers can create an eco-system to promote football and grow participation," JKFA statement read.

" The All India Federation appreciated the work done by the grassroots leaders (focal Points) who worked tirelessly for the promotion of grassroots football. The participants were informed that J&K topped the list for the assigned activities which was eminent from the graph displayed on the screen," it said.

"It was a great honour for JKFA to have stood at the top on the records of AIFF in grassroots programmes. The House was informed that JKFA will try its level best to implement all the programmes of AIFF in letter & spirit," the statement added.