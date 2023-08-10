JKFA to conduct trials for U-16 football tournament on Aug 12

Srinagar: Trails for Dr BC Roy Trophy under-16 football tournament 2023 will be held simultaneously at Srinagar and Jammu on August 12-13, followed by the final selection at Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Football Association in a statement said that the DFA/Zones of Kashmir province are requested to send the three best players for trials which will be held at Synthetic Turfs Srinagar from 8.30 am on August 12-13.

Similarly, all DFA’S/Zones of Jammu province will also send the three best players for trials which will be held at mini stadiums parade Jammu on the above mention dates from 4 pm onwards.

“The players born on or after 1st January 2008 and not later than 31st December 2009 are eligible to participate in the tournament. All the players are advised to bring the original DOB certificates issued by the Municipalities/Board of School Education with them,” reads the statement.