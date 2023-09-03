JKMBA, SnSS-K organise Triathlon

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Biking Association in collaboration with Swim N Survival Society - Kashmir Sunday organised the 2nd Annual Triathlon as part of its Weekend programme.

A statement issued here said that Riyaz Ahmad Wani (President JKMBA) along with Zahoor Ahmad Latoo (international kayaker) flagged off the event at 6:45 am at Water Sports Center at Nigeen, which saw the participation of around 25 players affiliated with many adventure sports associations includes Fahim Ali, Dr Sheikh Tariq, Yasir Makhdoomi, Irfan Mir, Zahid Iqbal, Sajad Yousuf, A. R. Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Muzaffar Ali, Mohsin Fayaz, Shabir Ahmad Dar.

The triathlon started with 500 meters of swimming at Nigeen Lake followed by 25 km of cycling from Nigeen Club around Dal Lake via the foreshore road to Nigeen Club and running from Nigeen Club to Habbak and return.

While hailing the players for their active involvement in sports activities, Secretary Swim N Survival Society - Kashmir said the society is committed to providing the right platform to the youth in swimming.