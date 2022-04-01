JKP coach selected as official for 19th Asian Games 2022

Jammu, Apr 1: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh has congratulated SgCtFarooq Ahmad Bhat for being selected as International Technical Officer (ITO, Race Official) in the Dragon Boat Sports event for the upcoming 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou China.
The DGP in his message has congratulated Farooq for the remarkable feat and said that it will inspire other sportspersons in Jammu and Kashmir Police to work hard for achieving big goals.
Farooq Ahmad Bhat who is presently Assistant Coach Water Sports Team of J&K Police is International Dragon Boat Federation Grade-1 Race official and has represented India as a Race official during World Championship Kunming China in 2017 and also as a coach in World championship Pataya Thailand 2019.