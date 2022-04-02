JKP martial art player shines at National level

Srinagar, Apr 2: J&K Police Martial art player Ravees Ahmad has brought laurels for J&K by shining in the National level martial art event.
In the recently held 5th Pencak Silat Federation Cup 2022 at Lovely Professional University Punjab, Ravees Ahmad bagged the silver medal. In the event, J&K emerged as overall champions.
Ravees who hails from the Khanyar area of Srinagar has previously represented India in International events in Malaysia and Thailand.
Ravees is presently a coach in the J&K Police Central Sports team and has been representing the team in All India Police Games, International events.